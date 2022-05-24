It is back to normal service for equities, as the great market selloff of 2022 gets going once again.
Stocks head south again
“It should be clear by now, even to the most enthusiastic dip buyer, that markets are not going to bounce any time soon. Last week’s rally at least extended into the middle of the week, but this bounce barely made it to the end of Monday’s session. Snap seems to have taken the blame for the market’s inability to hold its limited gains, but in reality, investors are still taking every chance they can to cut back on stocks, particularly those previous market darlings in the tech sector.”
FTSE 100 holds firm
“In contrast, the FTSE 100 has seen only slight losses, holding close to its highs of the week. It has rarely been a better time to be an index dominated by commodity-linked stocks, which once again have held the pass while almost every other index heads sharply into the red.”
