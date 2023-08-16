USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. However, the RSI is in the overbought area, which could be a sign of a probable correction. In this situation, a downward breakout of 5/8 (145.31) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 4/8 (143.75). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 6/8 (146.87). In this case, the quotes could continue growing and reach 7/8 (148.43).
On M15, a further decline of the price might be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has crossed the resistance line. In these circumstances, a test of 6/8 (1.3549) is expected, followed by its breakout and a rise to the resistance at 7/8 (1.3610). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 5/8 (1.3488), in which case the pair might return to 3/8 (1.3367).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price rise.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
