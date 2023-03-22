Share:

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. As a result, we expect a test of 4/8 (131.25). Then it should break, and the price should fall to the support at 3/8 (129.68). The scenario can be canceled by an upward breakaway of the resistance at 5/8 (132.81). In this case, the pair might rise to 6/8 (134.37).

On M15, a breakaway of the lower line of the VoltyChannel indicator will increase the probability of further falling of the price.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, USDCAD quotes remain in the overbought area. The RSI has pushed off the resistance line. As a result, we should expect a downward breakaway of 8/8 (1.3671) and further falling of the price to the support level of 7/8 (1.3549). The scenario can be canceled by an upward breakaway of the resistance at +1/8 (1.3793). In this case, the quotes might rise to +2/8 (1.3916).

On M15, a further decline of the price can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.