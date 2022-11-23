USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken through the ascending trendline downwards. As a result, we should expect a test of 2/8 (140.62), a breakaway, and falling to the support level of 1/8 (139.06). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 3/8 (142.18). In this case, the pair may rise to 4/8 (143.75).
On M15, a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a decline.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
The situation with the USDCAD pair is similar. On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, and the RSI has broken through the ascending trendline. A breakaway of 1/8 (1.3305) is expected, followed by falling to 0/8 (1.3183). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 2/8 (1.3427). In this case, the pair may reach 3/8 (1.3549).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away. This indicates a downtrend and a high probability of further falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0300 after German PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0300 after the data from Germany showed that the business activity in the private sector contracted at a softer pace than expected in early November. Investors await EU and US PMI surveys ahead of FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1900 ahead of UK/US PMIs
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.1900 in the early European morning. The US Dollar repositions ahead of the top-tier US economic data and the Fed November meeting minutes. China's covid woes and renewed Brexit updates keep investors on the edge.
Gold tests three-day low at around $1,730 as US Dollar decline stalls
Gold price has dropped to near three-day's low around $1,730.00 ahead of FOMC minutes. The precious metal has sensed selling pressure after testing the 23.6% Fibo retracement at $1,746.67. The risk impulse is displaying mixed responses ahead of the Fed minutes.
Deconstructing recent Bitcoin price crash as bankrupt FTX exchange’s assets go ‘missing’
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal fall due to the implosion of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. As a result, the crypto market took a tumble, leaving the exchange to file for bankruptcy on November 11.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: Will markets continue to price in a 50 bps Fed hike? Premium
The level of business activity in the US will come under scrutiny when S&P Global releases the preliminary findings of its US private sector business activity surveys for November, on Wednesday, November 23. Surveys' notes on input prices could impact the USD's valuation.