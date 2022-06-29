USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
In the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing and reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 7/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct down to 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is also trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, break it, and then continue growing towards the resistance at 3/8. On the other hand, this scenario may no longer be valid if the pair breaks the support at 1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards 0/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator again and, as a result, continue its growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
