USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDJPY is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, rebound from it, and then resume falling to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue the descending tendency.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
In the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average. In this case, the price is expected to test 7/8, rebound from it, and then resume the ascending tendency to reach the resistance at 8/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards to reach 8/8 from the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.2000 as USD bulls take a breather
EUR/USD is in downside consolidation above 1.2000 amid risk-off mood. The US dollar clings to overnight recovery gains while the yields steady. J&J’s covid vaccine news fails to cheer the euro amid rising infections globally.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3950, extending the pullback from seven-week highs. The US dollar’s strength, Brexit jitters and covid woes supersede the upbeat UK jobs data and re-opening optimism. UK CPI misses estimates with 0.7% in March.
Gold likely to face stiff resistance near $1795-$1800, focus on yields
Gold (XAU/USD) rebounded on Tuesday as the US Treasury yields tumbled alongside global stocks. Surging covid infections globally brought a reality check into the markets and triggered a fresh risk-aversion wave.
ETH price eyes all-time highs as ETFs receive approval in Canada
Canada’s Ontario Securities Commission approved three Ethereum ETFs on April 20. This move comes after the recently launched Bitcoin ETF surpassed $1 billion in AUM. Ethereum price looks to surge 15% to retest recently set up highs around $2,548.
Markets tumble as covid fears overshadow vaccination drive
European markets have been hit hard, with rising global Covid cases serving as a reminder of how mutations could derail the recovery. Meanwhile, improved jobs data has helped the pound, but comes to the detriment of the FTSE 100.