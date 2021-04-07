USD/JPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"
On H4, the quotations are trading above the 200-days Moving Average, indicating an uptrend. We currently expect a test of 4/8, a bounce off this level, and further growth to the resistance at 5/8. The scenario can be canceled by a bounce off 4/8 downwards. In this case, the quotations might keep correcting and drop to 3/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will be an additional signal of further price growth.
USD/CAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"
On H4, the quotations bounced off the supp5/8ort at and headed upwards, overcoming the resistance at 6/8. This means a probability of further growth to 7/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the support on 6/8 downwards. In this case, the quotations will start falling again, and the price might get back to the level 5/8.
On M15, the upper border of VoltyChannel is broken away which increases the chances for growth to 7/8 on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD: Bulls take a breather below 200-DMA, FOMC minutes eyed
Having faced rejection once again below the 200-DMA at 1.1890, EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1850. The US dollar selling pauses amid stabilizing Treasury yields. All eyes remain on the dollar dynamics and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around 1.3825-30 region
GBP/USD is consolidating the overnight sharp retracement slide from two-week tops. A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped any meaningful gains. Investors await the UK Services PMI for some impetus ahead of the FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD bulls turn cautious ahead of FOMC minutes
A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Wednesday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure. Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the release of the FOMC meeting minutes.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
FOMC Minutes March 16-17 Preview: Growth without inflation?
Can a fast-growing US economy replace its pandemic labor casualties without triggering a response from the Federal Reserve? Markets looking for any hint that the Fed is considering curtailing bond purchases.