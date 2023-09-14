USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, further growth to the nearest resistance level of 7/8 (0.8972) is expected. The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the 6/8 (0.8911) level. In this case, the quotes could drop to the support at 5/8 (0.8850).
On M15, the price rise could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is approaching the resistance line. Currently, a downward breakout of 2/8 (1906.25) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 1/8 (1890.62). The scenario can be cancelled by a rebound from the 2/8 (1906.25) level. In this case, gold quotes might rise to the resistance at 3/8 (1921.88).
On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
