USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average and are now above it, which indicates the probability of an uptrend development. The RSI is nearing the overbought area. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 5/8 (0.9094) and reach the resistance level of 6/8 (0.9155). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 4/8 (0.9033). In this case, the pair could drop to 3/8 (0.8972).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price increase.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes remain in the oversold area. The RSI is testing the support line. As a result, the quotes are expected to rise above -1/8 (1968.75) and reach the resistance at 0/8 (2000.00). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support level of -2/8 (1937.50), which could result in reshuffling the Murray math lines, after which new price targets might be set.
On M15, further growth of the quotes might be supported by a breakout of the upper border of the VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses below 1.0750 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is consolidating losses below 1.0750 in the European session amid a German Q1 GDP contraction. The pair also remains weighed down by the US debt-ceiling uncertainty-led cautious mood, which buoys the safe-haven US Dollar. ECB-speak and US data eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2350 despite firmer US Dollar
GBP/USD has shown decent recovery after printing a fresh six-week low at 1.2332 in the early European session. The Cable is rebounding despite broad US Dollar strength amid a risk-aversion theme due to the pending US debt-ceiling raise.
Gold holds gains above $1,950 on rising US debt uncertainties
Gold price is consolidating gains above $1,950, finding support from mixed signals surrounding the US debt limit extension talks that boost its safe-haven appeal. However, the further upside remains capped amid a broadly firmer USD and ahead of mid-tier US economic data.
Shiba Inu likely to launch Shibarium layer-2 in July
Shiba Inu’s layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium is likely to be released in July or Q3, according to recent comments from the project’s lead developer.
US default likely, ramifications for years to come
The United States may be unable to save itself from default. Nor from an on-going rolling crisis. The USA is a very different political animal to what it was 10 years ago, far more polarised and generally aggressive.