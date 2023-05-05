USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, a further price fall to the nearest support at 0/8 (0.8789) is expected. The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 2/8 (0.9033). In this case, the pair could correct to 3/8 (0.9155).
On M15, a breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel indicator could serve as an additional signal confirming the drop.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. However, the RSI has reached the overbought area. As a result, in these circumstances, a breakout of 5/8 (2031.25) is expected, followed by a decline to the support level of 4/8 (2000.00). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 6/8 (2062.50). In this case, the quotes could rise to 7/8 (2093.75).
On M15, a breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a decline to 4/8 (2000.00) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1000 after having declined toward 1.0950 with the initial reaction to the upbeat April jobs report from the US. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment ahead of the weekend weighs on the USD and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD advances beyond 1.2600 as risk flows return
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.2600. Following the strong employment data from the US, Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher on Friday, causing the US Dollar to lose its footing and fueling the pair's rally.
Gold slumps toward $2,000 as US yields jump after NFP data
Gold price came under heavy bearish pressure and tested $2,000 before recovering to the $2,010 area. After the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 253,000 in April, much higher than the market consensus of 179,000, the 10-year US T-bond yield surged 2%, causing XAU/USD to turn south.
PEPE coin surges 250%, and market cap crosses $1.5 billion ahead of Binance listing
PEPE coin is nearing the three-week mark since its launch, still banking on its absurd origins. The meme coin is now beginning to find more support from one of the biggest mainstream crypto players, which facilitated new heights for the cryptocurrency.
Block Stock Earnings: SQ advances on solid Q1 beat
Gross profit climbed an impressive 32% YoY to $1.71 billion. CEO and founder Jack Dorsey talked about the many opportunities he sees expanding to the so-called Global South.