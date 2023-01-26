USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has bounced off the support level. As a result, a downward breakaway of 2/8 (0.9155) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 1/8 (0.9094). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over 3/8 (0.9216). In this case, the pair may rise to the resistance level of 4/8 (0.9277).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away. This increases the probability of further falling.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has bounced off the support level. Further growth to the resistance level of 8/8 (2000.00) should be expected. The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (1937.50). This might entail falling to 5/8 (1906.25).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms the uptrend and a high probability of growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
