USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates a downtrend. The RSI has bounced off the resistance line. As a result, a downward breakaway of 2/8 (0.9155) is expected, from where the pair is to fall to the support level of 0/8 (0.9033). The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakaway of 3/8 (0.9216). In this case, the pair might rise to the resistance level of 4/8 (0.9277).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away. This increases the probability of further price falling.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the support level. As a result, a bounce off 5/8 (1906.25) should be expected, followed by growth to the resistance level of 6/8 (1937.50). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 4/8 (1875.50). This might lead to falling to 3/8 (1843.75).
On M15, growth can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
