USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes are in the oversold area. The RSI is testing the support level. The quotes are expected to break through 0/8 (0.9277) and grow to the resistance level of 1/8 (0.9399). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of -1/8 (0.9155), in which case the pair may drop to -2/8 (0.9033).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the growth will be a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the overbought area. As a result, the quotes are expected to growth to the nearest resistance level of 7/8 (1843.75). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (1812.50). This may drive the price down to 5/8 (1781.25).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms the uptrend and increases the probability of price growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD resumes decline and flirts with weekly lows
The AUD/USD pair changed course after reaching 0.6766 and trades near the weekly low set at 0.6628. Wall Street plunged and weighed on the pair after US economic growth suffered an upward revision.
EUR/USD steady sub-1.0600 amid renewed USD strength
The US Dollar gathered momentum early in the American session, maintaining it early in Asia. EUR/USD trades in the 1.0580 price zone and could extend its slide in the near term.
Gold tumbles after US data, hits two-day lows under $1,800
Gold prices dropped sharply from nearly $1,820, reaching levels under $1,800 following the release of US economic reports. Gold bottomed at $1,798, the lowest level in two days. It is hovering around $1,800 far from the recent high of $1,824.
Binance continues asset de-listing spree as crypto winter bites hard, is relief coming in 2023?
Binance has been on a de-listing spree this week. The exchange’s terms of service say the company reserves the right to de-list any asset to ensure the best user experience.
Markets tumble in the wake of divergent UK and US GDP data
Stocks head lower, as US GDP heightens expectations of further Fed tightening. Meanwhile, Zelensky’s trip to Washington has coincided with Putin’s pledge to ramp up military spending, leaving little room for optimism of any solution.