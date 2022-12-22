USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are in the oversold area. The RSI is testing the support level. The quotes are expected to break through 0/8 (0.9277) and grow to the resistance level of 1/8 (0.9399). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of -1/8 (0.9155), in which case the pair may drop to -2/8 (0.9033).

On M15, an additional signal confirming the growth will be a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the overbought area. As a result, the quotes are expected to growth to the nearest resistance level of 7/8 (1843.75). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 6/8 (1812.50). This may drive the price down to 5/8 (1781.25).

On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms the uptrend and increases the probability of price growth.