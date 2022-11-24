USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. However, the RSI is already in the oversold area. Here we should expect a test of the support level at 0/8 (0.9277), a bounce off it, and growth to the resistance level of 2/8 (0.9521). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of 0/8 (0.9277). In this case, the decline might continue, and the quotes might drop to -1/8 (0.9155).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so growth will be signaled by a bounce off 0/8 (0.9277) on H4.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, gold quotes are in the overbought area, while the RSI is testing the resistance line A downward breakaway of 8/8 (1750.00) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 7/8 (1718.75). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8 (1781.25). This might entail further growth to +2/8 (1812.50).
On M15, an additional signal for a decline may be given by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0400 after German IFO data Premium
EUR/USD retreated modestly from the nine-day high it touched near 1.0450 but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0400. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved to 86.3 in November from 84.5 in October, helping the Euro hold its ground. US stock and bond markets will be closed due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.2100 on softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is cheering broad US Dollar weakness to hold onto gains around 1.2100. Brexit pessimism, mixed UK PMIs probe the upside momentum during Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Dovish Fed minutes and downbeat US statistics weigh down on the dollar.
Gold advances toward $1,760 amid US Dollar weakness
Gold price is holding higher ground, heading toward $ 1,760 in the European session. Market sentiment remains positive amid hopes of smaller Fed rate hikes and more stimulus from China. Thin trading conditions to extend on Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Turkey comes after former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over fraud allegations
FTX exchange is now under the watchful eyes of Turkey’s authorities, as revealed by the country’s finance minister on November 23. The bankrupt exchange, FTX, has been at the center of regulatory oversight from multiple countries after filing for bankruptcy on November 11.
The bad news is good news trade
Market conditions will thin out dramatically from now through the end of the week on account of the US Thanksgiving holiday break. As things stand, it’s been a softer batch of US economic data and some dovish Fed speak that have driven a lot of the flow this week.