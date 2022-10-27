USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average and are now below it, which indicates possible development of a downtrend. However, the RSI is nearing the oversold area. As a result, we should expect a decline to the nearest support at 4/8 (0.9765), after which correctional growth might begin. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 5/8 (0.9887). In this case, the quotes may rise to the resistance level of 6/8 (1.0009).
On M15, the lower border of VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of falling to 4/8 (0.9765) on H4.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the oversold area. In such a situation, we should expect a test of 3/8 (1671.88), a bounce off it, and falling to the support level of 1/8 (1640.62). The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakaway of the resistance level of 3/8 (1671.88). This event might lead to a trend reversal and growth of the price to 5/8 (1703.12).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline will be a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
