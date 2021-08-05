USD/CHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"
On H4, the quotations have escaped the oversold area and are trading above 1/8. We currently expect them to test the resistance level of 2/8, break through it, and then grow to 3/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 1/8 downwards. In this case, the quotations will resume falling, and the price might return to 0/8.
On M15, the upper border of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the chances for further growth of the price.
XAU/USD, "Gold vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotations keep trading in a consolidation range between 3/8 and 5/8. Yesterday they broke through the support level of 4/8 downwards. This makes falling to 3/8 highly probable. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 4/8 upwards, which will bring the quotations to the resistance level of 5/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will support further falling.
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1850 amid stronger US dollar
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1850, undermined by a stronger US dollar amid a cautious market mood and hawkish Fedspeak. Rising Treasury yields and growing Delta covid variant spread in Europe keep the bearish pressure intact. US data in focus.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3900 on BOE Super Thursday
GBP/USD is licking its wounds around weekly low below 1.3900 on BOE’s Super Thursday. Covid, Fedspeak underpin US dollar while the BOE is expected to reiterate status-quo, economic forecasts, tapering hints eagerly awaited.
Gold swings in a familiar range of $1,810 and $1,830
Gold pares all the previous day’s gain and falls back to the familiar trading range. After testing the high of $1,835 in the overnight session, gold prices edge lower on Thursday. The US Treasury yields bounce off their lows following Fed’s official’s hawkish comments.
75% of Ethereum nodes prepared for London hard fork as ETH price surges above $2,700
Around 75% of Etheruem nodes are prepared for the London hard fork. The highly anticipated upgrade is expected to occur on block 12,965,000 scheduled for August 5, following a slight delay. Ethereum price managed to slice above $2,700 for the first time since early June.
Bank of England Preview: Five reasons the doves are set to win Super Thursday
An epic battle between hawks and doves on Super Thursday? That is a dramatic way to view the Bank of England's upcoming rate decision – yet there are good reasons to expect doves to carry the day. That would send sterling down.