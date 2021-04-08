USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
On H4, the quotations are trading above the 200-days Moving Average which indicates an uptrend. We expect them to grow to the nearest resistance level of 5/8. The scenario might be canceled by a breakaway of 4/8 downwards. In this case, the trend will reverse, and the quotations will reach the support at 3/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will be yet another signal for the growth of the price.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotations are trading in a consolidation range between 3/8 and 5/8. We expect them to get over 4/8 and grow further to the resistance at 5/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 3/8 downwards, which might provoke the price to drop further to the support at 2/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will make the growth of the price more probable.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 1.19 after Fed's dovish message
EUR/USD is edging higher, nearing 1.19 after the Fed's minutes showed the bank is set to continue supporting the economy. Concerns about AstraZeneca's vaccines weighed on the euro. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD extends bounce above 1.3750 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD trades above 1.3750, extending the recovery, as the US dollar resumes its corrective decline amid the upbeat market mood. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, around $1,745-46 hurdle
A softer tone around the USD assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The risk-on mood, uptick in the US bond yields might cap any meaningful upside. A sustained move beyond the $1,745-46 hurdle is needed to confirm a bullish bias.
Dogecoin traders remain non-committal despite Musk spike
Dogecoin price broke down from a symmetrical triangle pattern on March 22 and proceeded to decline for the next four days; however, volume was not showing a race to the exits. DOGE has since tested the upper trendline of the broken triangle on three days.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Running on parallel tracks
Initial Jobless claims forecast to dip to 680,000 in the April 2 week from 719,000. Continuing Claims should fall to 3.65 million from 3.794 million. Nonfarm Payrolls had an exceptional March and an excellent first quarter.