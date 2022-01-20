USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 3/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 2/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price tests and breaks 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at 7/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 6/8 and move upwards to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 3/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue growing.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, approaches 0.1300
The shared currency is among the weakest dollar’s rivals. EUR/USD trades around 1.1320 and is near its weekly low. Elsewhere, the greenback weakened after soft US employment-related figures and as stocks rallied.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 as dollar fails to capitalize on US data
GBP/USD tested 1.3600 earlier in the day but managed to stage a recovery in the early American session. The greenback is having a hard time gathering strength as investors assess the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Gold bulls looking for a re-test of November high at 1,877.15
Gold resumed its advance after a short-lived consolidative stage, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,847.92 a troy ounce. The dollar came under renewed selling pressure after the US released mixed economic figures.
Facebook and Instagram join the NFT mania
NFTs exploded in popularity in 2021, driving Meta to offer users the feature to create, display and sell digital collectibles and art on its social media platforms. Meta is developing the feature to enable the multi-billion userbase to delve into NFTs.
Are equities the markets' canary? Premium
Equities have had a difficult New Year. Interest rates are rising, growth is looking dicey and covid's grip on the global economy and market psychology is unflinching. Join our analysts for an examination of this most unsettled moment in the global economy.