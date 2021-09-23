USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
In the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading not far from the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 8/8, rebound from it, and then resume falling to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at +1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume the descending tendency only after rebounding from 8/8 from the H4 chart.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 4/8, break it, and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 6/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1700 amid dismal EZ PMIs, weaker USD
EUR/USD is holding the bounce above 1.1700, shrugging off the downbeat German and Eurozone PMIs. The US dollar retreats in the aftermath of the hawkish Fed and amid an upbeat market mood. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3650 amid downbeat UK PMIs, ahead of BOE
GBP/USD extends rebound from five-week lows to regain 1.3650, despite disappointing UK Preliminary PMIs. Risk-on mood reverses Fed-induced US dollar gains. UK inflation expectations keep buyers hopeful even as BOE is seen standing pat.
XAU/USD’s recovery to face stiff resistance at $1771
Gold price is attempting a tepid bounce but remains in the red for the second straight session ahead of the BoE monetary policy decision. The BoE could likely follow the Fed’s signal at tapering, in light of rising inflation expectations in the UK.
How good are Cardano's (ADA) chances to come back to the bullish zone?
Despite ongoing bearish pressure, bulls have become more active as some coins from the top 10 list are again in the green zone. ADA could restore its position to a certain extent as the rate of the altcoin has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
Bank of England Preview: Action to revolve around tapering prospects
The BoE is having a monetary policy meeting, and policymakers will announce their decision on Thursday, September 23. At this point, market participants are pricing in that the central bank will maintain its main rate unchanged at 0.1%.