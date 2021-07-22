USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, rebound from it, and then resume growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 5/8.

In the M15 chart, the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume the ascending tendency only after rebounding from 6/8 from the H4 chart.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, XAUUSD is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 1/8, break it, and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 3/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving downwards.