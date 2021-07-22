USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, rebound from it, and then resume growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 5/8.
In the M15 chart, the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume the ascending tendency only after rebounding from 6/8 from the H4 chart.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, XAUUSD is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 1/8, break it, and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 3/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving downwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
