USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCH has rebounded from 1/8, thus indicating a possible ascending correction. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 3/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 0/8.

USDCHF

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.

USDCHF

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is still trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and continue growing to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct towards 3/8.

XAUUSD

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue moving upwards to reach 6/8 from the H4 chart.

XAUUSD

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

EUR/USD looks depressed below 1.2200 ahead of ECB, US inflation

EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket. The US dollar shrugs off weaker Treasury yields. The ECB eyed for economic outlook. The US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep the dollar afloat.

GBP/USD remains poised to drop below 1.4100, US CPI eyed

GBP/USD treads water above 1.4100 ahead of the London open. The US dollar remains steady and exerts pressure on the pair. Brexit concerns, Delta strain added to the British pound struggle. US inflation awaited.

Gold extends losses below $1,900 ahead of ECB, US inflation

Gold remains pressured for the third consecutive day below $1900 as sellers attack weekly bottom. US dollar trades firmer while Treasury yields nurse losses, as traders await the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the European Central Bank (ECB) outcomes.

Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally

Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) in testing mode, to be released to the public soon. Social volume stabilizes during another period of price weakness. 

US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming

When the Federal Reserve moved its price measurement to inflation averaging last September the governors were carefully insulating rate policy from this year’s expected acceleration in consumer costs. 

