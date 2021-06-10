USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCH has rebounded from 1/8, thus indicating a possible ascending correction. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 3/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 0/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is still trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and continue growing to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct towards 3/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue moving upwards to reach 6/8 from the H4 chart.