USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
In the H4 chart, USDCH is no longer trading within the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to break the resistance at 1/8 and continue the correction to reach 2/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price rebounds from 1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 0/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from the support at 6/8 and resume growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards 5/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue growing.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD tests 1.2100 as US dollar retreats with yields
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2100, as the US dollar tracks the retreat in the Treasury yields amid a risk-off mood. Mounting inflation concerns after the US CPI surprises continue to weigh on the risk appetite. US data awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4050 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, bouncing off lows amid fresh US dollar selling. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD wavers between two key averages after the CPI blow, awaits US data
Gold attempts a bounce as US Treasury yields retreat. US dollar’s haven demand remains intact as inflation concerns lurk Gold remains at the mercy of USD dynamics, awaits fresh US data.
Ethereum’s liquidity crisis will make ETH a safe haven asset
Ethereum could position itself as a safe haven asset as the network moves toward the upcoming London upgrade. Ether supply has been steadily decreasing since mid-2020, causing a liquidity crisis for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Inflation angst roils markets
On Wednesday, the Dow fell 1.99% to register its largest single-day loss since January, wiping out all of its month-to-date gains, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percent respectively.