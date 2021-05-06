USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCH is trading within the downtrend. After failing to break 1/8, the asset is moving very close to the resistance at 2/8. If bulls manage to break the latter level, the price may continue trading upwards to reach 3/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price returns to 1/8 and breaks it to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 0/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is still trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 once again and continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 3/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue growing.