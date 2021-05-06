USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCH is trading within the downtrend. After failing to break 1/8, the asset is moving very close to the resistance at 2/8. If bulls manage to break the latter level, the price may continue trading upwards to reach 3/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price returns to 1/8 and breaks it to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 0/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is still trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 once again and continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 3/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue growing.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
