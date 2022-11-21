EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which means the uptrend is prevailing. The RSI is nearing the support line. A test of 4/8 (1.0253) should be expected, followed by a bounce off it and growth to the resistance level of 6/8 (1.0498). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level at 4/8 (1.0253) downwards. In this case, the pair will go on declining, probably to 2/8 (1.0009).
On M15, The upper line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, which means growth can be signaled only by a bounce off 4/8 on H4.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area. The RSI has bounced off the descending trendline. A downward breakaway of the support level of 8/8 (1.1718) is expected, followed by falling to 7/8 (1.1474). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8 (1.1962). In this case, the pair may rise to +2/8 (1.2207).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away. This increases the probability of further price falling.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
