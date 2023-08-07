EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and are now below it, which indicates a potential downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of the support at 4/8 (1.0986) is expected, followed by a decline to the level of 2/8 (1.0864). The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the resistance at 5/8 (1.1074). In this case, the pair could rise to 6/8 (1.1108).
On M15, the price decline might be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to test the 0/8 (1.2695) level, break it, and fall to the support at -1/8 (1.2634). The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakout of 1/8 (1.2756), which could help the pair reach the resistance at 2/8 (1.2817).
On M15, a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a price drop.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
