EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the oversold area. Currently, we expect a test of 4/8 (1.0742), a bounce off it, and growth to the resistance level of 5/8 (1.0742). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 4/8 (1.0742), in which case the trend might reverse, and the price may drop to 3/8 (1.0620).
On M15, an additional signal confirming growth of the price will be a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average and are now below it, which indicates possible development of a downtrend. However, the RSI is in the oversold area. As a result, the quotes are expected to rise above 3/8 (1.2085) and then reach the resistance level of 4/8 (1.2207). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of 2/8 (1.1962). In this case, the quotes should keep falling and reach 1/8 (1.1840).
On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of price growth to 4/8 (1.2207) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
