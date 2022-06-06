EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking 8/8, EURUSD is no longer moving within the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 7/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 6/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at +1/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, GBPUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 2/8 and then continue falling to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards 4/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.