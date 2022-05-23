EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 5/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 3/8, rebound from it, and then resume falling to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the next resistance at 5/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps rallying towards 1.0700 on hawkish Lagarde
EUR/USD is pushing higher towards 1.0700, as the euro capitalizes on the upbeat German IFO and hawkish ECB Chief Lagarde. Lagarde said ECB is in a position to exit negative rates by end of Q3. The US dollar extends its sell-off amid risk-on flows.
GBP/USD surges towards 1.2600 ahead of BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD is extending gains towards 1.2600 amid broad US dollar weakness and mixed market sentiment. The pair remains firmer around a fortnight's high, as British policymakers sound hopeful of overcoming the Brexit and inflation-led economic woes. Bailey's speech awaited.
Gold climbs to two-week high, around $1,865 area amid weaker USD
Gold kicked off the new week on a positive note and build on its recent goodish rebound from the $1,786 region, or the lowest level since late January touched last Monday. The XAUUSD climbed to a nearly two-week high, around the $1,863 zone in the last hour.
Why a 20% rally for Crypto.com price makes sense now
Crypto.com price is on the verge of flipping a crucial resistance barrier into a support level. Assuming this conversion occurs, CRO will be primed for a quick expansion to the next hurdle.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Options expiry to the rescue on Friday but its official, we are in a bear market
Another wild and volatile week which seems to be the tone so far for 2022. Wild swings throughout the week were mirrored on Friday with wild intraday swings. The S&P 500 did manage to slide into a bear market territory on Friday.