EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading within the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to break 0/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 2/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks -1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling and reach the support at -2/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, GBPUSD is approaching the “oversold area”. In this case, the asset is expected to test 0/8, rebound from it, and then resume growing towards the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling to reach the support at -1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume the ascending tendency only after rebounding from 0/8 from the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1700 amid firmer dollar
EUR/USD is trading under pressure, heading towards 1.1700 in early Europe. Risk-off mood underpins US dollar’s safe-haven demand even as Treasury yields struggle amid light trading. Covid woes, China’s Evergrande story and Fed’s tapering speculations will dominate.
GBP/USD clings to multi-month low near 1.3700 on firmer US dollar
GBP/USD is battling 1.3700, extending the previous week’s declines amid broad risk aversion. Supply-chain disruptions limp economic recovery, taking a toll on sterling performance ahead of BOE.
Gold bears tease five-week low near $1,750, China, Fed eyed
Gold bears regain controls ahead of the key weekly events, down 0.36% intraday near $1,748 heading into Monday’s European session.
Cardano introduces Layer 2 solution Hydra, as ADA price looks to rally 25%
Cardano price is grappling with a crucial support floor on the daily time frame as the big crypto experienced a minor crash. Investors can expect ADA to slice through this barrier before restarting its uptrend.
Canadian Federal Elections: Not a very crucial vote
Markets are taking a hands-off approach to Monday’s Canadian Federal election between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals and Erin O'Toole's Conservatives.