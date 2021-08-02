EUR/USD, "Euro vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotations have bounced off 3/8. This means that a test of the support at 2/8 is quite possible, followed by a breakaway and falling to 1/8. The scenario can be cancelled by growing over 3/8. In this case, the quotations might reach the resistance at 4/8.
On M15, another breakaway of the lower line of the Volty Channel indicator will make the falling of the quotations more probable.
GBP/USD, "Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotations have broken through the 200-days Moving Average and are trading under it, which might precede an uptrend. In these circumstances, we should expect a test of 4/8, a breakaway of this level, and growth to the resistance at 5/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of 3/8 downwards. In this case, the quotations might drop to 2/8.
On M15, the upper line of Volty Channel is too high from the current price, hence, only the breakaway of 4/8 on H4 will signal growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 ahead of EZ/ US PMIs
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1900 ahead of the Euro area final PMIs. The US dollar eases amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, in anticipation of more stimulus from the US and China. US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid upbeat mood, UK PMI eyed
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.3900, as the return of risk appetite dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal. Optimism on the covid and vaccine front underpins the pound ahead of Thursday's BOE decision. The UK, US Manufacturing PMIs now in focus.
XAU/USD consolidates weekly gains above $1,800 ahead of US ISM PMI
Gold begins NFP week on a back foot amid steady US dollar. Market sentiment dwindles amid stimulus hopes, covid woes, yields drop but stocks futures gain. US ISM PMI can offer immediate direction but US jobs report is the key.
Shiba Inu price stays put despite eToro listing as ShibaSwap TVL gets 75% haircut
Shiba Inu price seems to be suspended in time as it consolidates between two crucial demand barriers. Typically, previous bounces around these levels have resulted in a bullish reaction, but a breakdown could lead to a steep descent.
Week ahead: US NFP, BoE meeting, earnings reports
The June jobs report turned out to be a much better report than expected on the headline number. The 850k jobs added was a decent improvement on the May number of 583k, but it didn’t tell us too much about the overall state of the US labour market in terms of ...