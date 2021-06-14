EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, EURUSD is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 and continue falling to reach the support at 3/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at 7/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, GBPUSD trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the asset is expected to rebound from 7/8 and then resume growing towards the resistance at +1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards to reach the support at 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume growing only after rebounding from 7/8 from the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the critical Fed meeting on Wednesday. A belated response to rising inflation boosted the dollar on Friday. Negotiations on infrastructure are also awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.4100 amid UK reopening delay
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, around the lows. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
Gold: Focus on daily close, as XAU/USD breaches key support ahead of FOMC
Gold price pressurizes weekly lows, as the US dollar holds the firmer ground. Strong US data, stimulus woes and G7 on China keep investors on the edge ahead of FOMC. Gold bears eye daily closing below the 2.5-month-long trendline support for further declines.
Ethereum might create another opportunity for buyers to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price has tagged a resistance level at $2,552 but failed to breach through. This rejection and the lack of buying pressure have played a role in preventing the rise of ETH price. The bullish momentum that evolves at either of these levels might target the range high at $2,909.
Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit
Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.