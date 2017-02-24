Murrey Math Lines: EUR/USD, AUD/USD
EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The EUR/USD pair rebounded from the 4/8 level and started a new ascending correction. During the day, the market may test the 6/8 level. If the price rebounds from this level, the pair may reverse and resume its decline towards the 2/8 one.
As we can see at the H1 chart, Super Trends formed “bullish cross”. Possibly, in the nearest future the market may test the 4/8 level. If later the pair rebounds from this level, it may start a new descending movement. After the price breaks the -2/8 level, the lines at the chart will be redrawn.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The AUD/USD pair is slowly approaching the 7/8 level. If the price rebounds from this level, it may resume moving downwards. In this case, the closest target for bears will be at the 4/8 level.
At the H1 chart, the pair rebounded from the 7/8 level, but taking into account the H4 chart structure, the current correction is expected to continue and reach the 8/8 level. To confirm a new decline, the market has to break the 4/8 level and fix below it.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.