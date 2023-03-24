Brent
On H4, Brent quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. In such circumstances, we should expect 0/8 (75.00) to break and the price to go down to the support at -1/8 (71.88). The scenario can be canceled if the price grows to the resistance at 2/8 (81.25).
On M15, a new breakaway of the lower line of the VoltyChannel indicator will increase the probability of further falling of the price.
S&P 500
A similar situation has formed on the S&P 500 chart. On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, while the RSI has broken the support line. As a result, we expect the level of 1/8 (3945.3) to break and the price to fall to the support level of -1/8 (3867.2). The scenario can be canceled if the price rises above the resistance at 2/8 (3984.4), which might lead to a trend reversal and growth of the S&P 500 index to 3/8 (4023.4).
On M15, the decline in the price can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
