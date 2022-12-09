Brent
On H4, the quotes of Brent oil are below the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. However, the RSI is already in the oversold area. A test of 0/8 (75.00) should be expected, followed by a bounce off it and growth to the resistance level of 2/8 (81.25). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 0/8 (75.00). In the case, the quotes may fall to -1/8 (71.88).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, which means growth of the quotes will be initiated by a bounce off 0/8 on H4.
S&P 500
On H4, the S&P 500 quotes have dropped under the 200-day Moving Average again, indicating a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In the end, a downward breakaway of the support level of 1/8 (3906.2) should be expected, followed by falling to 0/8 (3750.0). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 2/8 (4062.5). This might lead to a trend reversal and growth of the quotes to 3/8 (4218.8).
On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower line of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
