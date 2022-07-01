Brent
In the H4 chart, Brent is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 3/8, break it, and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the resistance at 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
S&P 500
As we can see in the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading at 0/8. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from this level and resume growing towards the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the support at 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall to reach -1/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD slips to near 1.0450 ahead of Eurozone HICP and US ISM PMI
EUR/USD has recorded a minor correction after hitting a high of 1.0489 on Thursday. The major is expected to remain on the sidelines as investors are awaiting the release of the US ISM PMI and eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP).
GBP/USD: Bears attack 1.2100 with eyes on yearly low, UK/US PMI
GBP/USD is nearing 1.2100, returning to bear’s radar, after a one-day absence. Brexit, politics and economic pessimism weigh on the pound in early Europe. Doubts over ‘partygate’ investigation take rounds, Irish deputy PM accuses No10 over NIP. UK/US PMIs eyed.
Gold bears eye $1,787 as recession fears amplify ahead of US ISM PMI
Gold Price stands on slippery grounds as it slides to the lowest levels since early May, around $1,797 by the press time of early Friday morning in Europe. The yellow metal drops for the fifth consecutive day amid fears of escalating inflation and economic slowdown.
Is this a buy signal for Shiba Inu price or month-end volatility?
Shiba Inu price embarked on a massive uptrend after bottoming on June 19. The ascent faced issues and headwinds, leading to an eventual retracement.
