Brent
In the H4 chart, Brent is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 6/8 and resume moving upwards to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the support at 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct down to 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
S&P 500
As we can see in the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, break it, and then continue falling towards the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks the resistance at 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow to reach 4/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline towards 1/8 from the H4 chart.
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0750 following NFP-inspired decline
EUR/USD has regained its traction and recovered to the 1.0750 area after falling toward 1.0700 with the initial reaction to the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls data. The ISM Services PMI in May declined to 55.9 from 57.1 in April, making it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2550 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD erased its daily losses and advanced beyond 1.2550 in the American session. The dollar, which gathered strength on better-than-expected NFP print, lost its bullish momentum after the ISM Services PMI came in below the market forecast.
Gold stays on the back foot as US yields cling to gains
Gold managed to erase a portion of its daily losses but seems to be having a tough time gathering bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on a daily basis after the latest US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
LUNA 2.0 price recovers as Do Kwon may not go to prison
LUNA 2.0 price started its recovery after the bloodbath as Korean authorities revealed prison time may be unlikely for Do Kwon. The Terraform Labs CEO could instead be hit by fines and penalties from regulators
