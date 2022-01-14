Brent

In the H4 chart, Brent is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall and reach the support at 5/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, the S&P Index is trading below it, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 3/8 and then continue trading downwards to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at 5/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

EUR/USD: Bulls eye 1.1500 amid weaker US dollar

EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.1450, as the US dollar maintains its recent weakness, despite a risk-off mood. The pair is testing a critical resistance and could be on the verge of a correction, courtesy of the rebound in the US yields. Focus shifts to Lagarde’s speech, US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment.

GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3700 after UK data

GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.3700 as investors assess the latest data releases from the UK. The ONS reported that the UK economy grew by 0.9% on a monthly basis in November, compared to the market expectation of 0.4%. On a negative note Industrial Production expanded by only 0.1% in the same period.

Gold consolidates in weekly highs near $1,830, US Retail Sales eyed

Gold price hits weekly highs amid weaker US dollar despite hawkish Fed. Focus shifts to the US Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment releases.

Ethereum price bullish reversal sets ETH on a return to $3,820

Ethereum price could be preparing for a reversal as a bullish chart pattern is forming. Ethereum bulls are eyeing a 12% ascent toward $3,820 if the token slices above $3,398.

US December Retail Sales Preview: Can dollar capitalize on upbeat data?

Retail Sales data for the month of December will be released by the US Census Bureau on Friday, January 14. Investors expect sales to remain unchanged at $639.8 billion in December.

