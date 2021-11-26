Brent
In the H4 chart, Brent is trading close to the downside border of the range. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 3/8 and then resume growing towards the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling and reach the support at 1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume the ascending tendency only after rebounding from 3/8 in the H4 chart.
S&P 500
In the H4 chart, the S&P Index is consolidating between 3/8 and 5/8; by now, it has already broken 4/8 to the downside. In this case, the price is expected to continue trading downwards to reach the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may update its all-time high and reach the resistance at 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
