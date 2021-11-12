Brent
On H4, the quotations are trading above the 200-days Moving Average, which indicates an uptrend. Currently, we expect a test of 5/8, a breakaway through it, and growth to the resistance level of 7/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 4/8 downwards. This can lead to a trend reversal and falling to the support level of 3/8.
On M15, the price growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper line of VoltyChannel.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotations are trading above the 200-days Moving Average, which indicates an uptrend. However, there is currently a correction on the chart that can lead to falling to the support level of 3/8. Hence, we expect a test of 3/8, a bounce off it, and growth to the resistance level of 4/8. This scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 3/8 downwards. In this case, the quotations will go on falling and can reach the support level of 2/8.
On M15, a bounce off the upper border of VoltyChannel will make growth to 4/8 on H4 more probable.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
