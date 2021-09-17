Brent

As we can see in the H4 chart, Brent is trading inside the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to break 8/8 and continue falling towards the support at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks +1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may move upwards and reach the resistance at +2/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.

S&P 500

As we can see in the H4 chart, after rebounding from the 200-day Moving Average, the S&P Index is trading above it, thus indicating that the correction is over. In this case, the price is expected to resume the uptrend – test 6/8, break it, and then continue trading upwards to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the asset breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 2/8.

НIn the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.