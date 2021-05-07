Brent
As we can see in the H4 chart, Brent is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the pair is expected to break 4/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct downwards and reach the support at 2/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.
S&P 500
In the H4 chart, after completing the correction, the S&P Index is once again approaching the ”overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to break 8/8 and continue growing towards the resistance at +1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may move downwards and return to the support at 6/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2050 ahead of Lagarde, NFP
EUR/USD holds the higher ground above 1.2050 amid broad US dollar weakness. EU, US backs waiver of covid vaccine IP, Fedspeak push back tapering expectations. Markets turn cautious ahead of the crucial US NFP release. Lagarde’s speech awaited as well.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to test 1.3950 above 20-SMA
GBP/USD is accumulating gains around 1.3900, as the US dollar remains on the defensive ahead of the critical US NFP report. The BOE revised up its economic forecasts while announcing a slowdown of its bond purchases. Brexit concerns continue to loom.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to test 1.3950 above 20-SMA
GBP/USD is accumulating gains around 1.3900, as the US dollar remains on the defensive ahead of the critical US NFP report. The BOE revised up its economic forecasts while announcing a slowdown of its bond purchases. Brexit concerns continue to loom.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.