Brent
In the H4 chart, Brent is trading towards the downside border of the consolidation range at 3/8. In this case, the pair is expected to test this level, rebound from it, and then resume falling towards the support at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing to reach the resistance at 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume the descending tendency only after rebounding from 3/8 from the H4 chart.
S&P 500
In the H4 chart, the S&P Index is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing towards the closest resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct downwards and reach the support at 4/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
