AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, a test of the 1/8 (0.6408) level is expected, followed by its breakout and a decline to 0/8 (0.6347). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above 2/8 (0.6469), which might lead to a trend reversal and make the pair rise to the resistance level of 3/8 (0.6530).
On M15, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, a rebound from 1/8 (0.5920) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 0/8 (0.5859). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 1/8 (0.59820). In this case, the pair might climb to 2/8 (0.5981).
On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is too far from the current price, hence, the price decline could be supported by a rebound from 1/8 (0.5920) on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0700 amid cautious risk tone
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0700 amid cautious European markets on Tuesday. Bets that the ECB is done hiking rates act as a headwind for the shared currency while a subdued US Dollar price action could lend support to the pair.
GBP/USD hangs near multi-month low, vulnerable below 1.2400
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2400, languishing near five-month lows in early Europe on Tuesday. A steady US Dollar and a cautious market mood weigh on the pair ahead of Wednesday's UK CPI data and the Fed decision.
Gold consolidates its gains, Fed rate decision looms
Gold price consolidates its recent gains above the $1,900 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the major central banks' monetary policy meeting.
XRP price fights risk of decline, sustains above $0.50 despite NYDFS action
XRP price sustained above critical support at $0.50, fueling a recovery in the altcoin. The recent bearish catalysts in the market threatened the asset’s recovery.
Price action all about central bank event risk positioning
What we have seen has been mild selling of the US Dollar and consolidation in US equities. A lot of this can be attributed to market positioning into a heavier calendar from tomorrow through the remainder of the week.