AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to rise above 7/8 (0.6774) and later reach the resistance level of 8/8 (0.6835). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 6/8 (0.6713). In this case, the pair might correct to 5/8 (0.6652).

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This indicates the prevalence of an uptrend and increases the probability of further price growth.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are on the 200-day Moving Average, indicating a possible reversal of the downtrend. Meanwhile, the RSI has formed a divergence that signals a price decline. As a result, we should expect a test of 4/8 (0.6103), a breakout, and a decline to the support at 3/8 (0.6042). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 5/8 (0.6164), which might lead to growth of the pair to 6/8 (0.6225).

On M15, further falling on H4 could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower VoltyChannel line.