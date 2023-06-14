AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to rise above 7/8 (0.6774) and later reach the resistance level of 8/8 (0.6835). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 6/8 (0.6713). In this case, the pair might correct to 5/8 (0.6652).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This indicates the prevalence of an uptrend and increases the probability of further price growth.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are on the 200-day Moving Average, indicating a possible reversal of the downtrend. Meanwhile, the RSI has formed a divergence that signals a price decline. As a result, we should expect a test of 4/8 (0.6103), a breakout, and a decline to the support at 3/8 (0.6042). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 5/8 (0.6164), which might lead to growth of the pair to 6/8 (0.6225).
On M15, further falling on H4 could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower VoltyChannel line.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD defends 1.2600 after UK data, Fed decision eyed
GBP/USD is defending 1.2600 after mixed UK GDP and Industrial Production data releases. The US Dollar steadies amid jittery markets, anticipating the Fed rate pause announcement following soft US inflation data.
EUR/USD eases below 1.0800, Fed in focus
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.080,0 as it struggles to extend the two-day winning streak near the highest levels since late May early Wednesday. The pair is weighed by the cautious mood ahead of the Fed policy decision.
Gold defends 100-day SMA ahead of the crucial FOMC decision
Gold price once again attracts some buyers near the 100-day SMA on Wednesday and recovers a part of the previous day's slide to the weekly low. The XAG/USD sticks to its modest intraday gains heading into the European session and currently trades just above the $1,945 level.
Music NFT platform Sound.xyz adds support for Ethereum Layer-2 Optimism
Music NFT platform Sound.xyz has integrated support for Ethereum Layer-2 token Optimism (OP), complementing the watershed moment with a tribute to Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum co-founder.
Will the Fed's hawkish move impact Dollar's room for growth?
US Treasuries quickly erased their kneejerk upleg following the US inflation numbers. They even went from outperforming Bunds to underperforming them. Yields eventually rose 3.9 to 9.6 bps.