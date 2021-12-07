AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading inside the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 0/8, break it, and then grow to reach the resistance at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at -1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards -2/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is also trading within the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to test -1/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 1/8. Since the current trend is descending, this upward movement should be considered as a correction. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at -2/8 to the downside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new downside targets.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
