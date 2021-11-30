AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, AUDUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 1/8 and then fall to reach the support at 0/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards 3/8.

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading within the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to break 0/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks -1/8 to the downside. In this case, the instrument may fall towards -2/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.