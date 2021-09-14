AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, after breaking 5/8, AUDUSD is back to consolidating. In this case, the price is expected to test 4/8, break it, and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 6/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 5/8, break it, and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the support at 4/8 to the downside. In this case, the instrument may continue falling towards 3/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of all-important US inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains as tensions mount toward the all-important US CPI figures later in the day. Inflation data is critical for the Fed's upcoming decision.
GBP/USD extends losses after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3850, down after the UK reported only 58,600 fewer unemployed in August. On the other hand, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%. US inflation figures are eyed.
Gold holds in a familiar trading range below $1,800 ahead of US CPI
Gold prices edged higher on the first day of a new trading week, though lacked follow-through buying and remained confined in a familiar trading range held over the past one week or so.
MATIC price eyes 110% advance as Polygon bulls wait with bated breath
MATIC price has been on a massive downswing after the September 7 crash, but things seem to be recovering as a bullish pattern continues to progress, and a buy signal is starting to line up.
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
It is Team Transitory vs. Inflation Bugs – the raging debate between those seeing price rises as a temporary result of the rapid reopening and those seeing it as out of control has yet to be settled.