AUD/USD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotations have bounced off the support line at 0/8. This means, the pair is likely to test 1/8, break through it, and grow to the resistance level of 2/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 0/8 downwards, which will lead to further falling to -1/8.
On M15, the upper border of Volty Channel is broken away, which makes further growth of the quotations more probable.
NZD/USD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotations are approaching 3/8. A breakaway here will signal the beginning of an uptrend and further growth to the resistance level of 4/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 2/8 downwards. In this case, the downtrend will continue, and the quotations might drop to the support level of 1/8.
On M15, the upper border of Volty Channel is broken, which confirms growth to 4/8 on H4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
