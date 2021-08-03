AUD/USD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

On H4, the quotations have bounced off the support line at 0/8. This means, the pair is likely to test 1/8, break through it, and grow to the resistance level of 2/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 0/8 downwards, which will lead to further falling to -1/8.

On M15, the upper border of Volty Channel is broken away, which makes further growth of the quotations more probable.

NZD/USD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

On H4, the quotations are approaching 3/8. A breakaway here will signal the beginning of an uptrend and further growth to the resistance level of 4/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of 2/8 downwards. In this case, the downtrend will continue, and the quotations might drop to the support level of 1/8.

On M15, the upper border of Volty Channel is broken, which confirms growth to 4/8 on H4.