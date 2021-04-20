AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, AUDUSD is approaching the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 8/8, rebound from it, and then resume moving downwards to reach the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at +1/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume the descending tendency only after rebounding from 8/8 from the H4 chart.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart of NZDUSD, the price is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to continue growling to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. In this case, the instrument may reverse and resume falling towards the support at 5/8.
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.40 amid an upbeat UK jobs report
GBP/USD is trading above 1.40, as the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K. Cable is also benefiting from broad dollar weakness.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1,770 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters, sustained USD selling continued lending some support to the commodity. The risk-on mood, uptick in the US bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the metal.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.