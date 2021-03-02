AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking 3/8 to the upside, AUDUSD is consolidating. In this case, the price is expected to continue moving upwards to reach the upside border at 5/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 1/8.

AUDUSD

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading upwards.

AUDUSD

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after rebounding from the 200-day Moving Average, NZDUSD is trading above it. In this case, the price is expected to break 3/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 2/8 to the downside. In this case, the instrument may reverse and fall to reach the support at 1/8.

NZDUSD

As we can see in the M15 chart, the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may continue the ascending tendency only after breaking 3/8 from the H4 chart.

NZDUSD

Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.

Analysis feed

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, ahead of EZ CPI

EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, ahead of EZ CPI

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone inflation figures and speeches from Fed officials are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget

GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget

GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bears embrace for sub-$1,700 area

Gold bears embrace for sub-$1,700 area

Gold stays depressed near 8.5-month low, recently bounced off intraday bottom. Oversold RSI probes sustained trading below six-week-old resistance, previous support. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, falling trend line from August lure gold bears.

Gold news

Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08

Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08

Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.

Read more

US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM

US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures